Various News: Chris Jericho Rides A Bullet Train, Clip Of The Young Bucks Wrestling 20 Years Ago, Flip Gordon Discusses The Best of the Super Juniors

– Chris Jericho has never been a passenger on a bullet train in Japan until now. He posted a photo of himself with Jado at the train station.

– The Young Bucks have posted a clip of them wrestling each other in their backyard nearly twenty years ago.

Matt and I almost 20 years ago. pic.twitter.com/Jf8gGkd0AI — The Young Bucks (@NickJacksonYB) June 8, 2018

– In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Flip Gordon spoke about being a part of the NJPW Best of the Super Juniors tournament.

He said: “The whole tournament was a highlight for me. I got to wrestle a legend like Tiger Mask and the IWGP junior heavyweight champ Will Ospreay, which I think were some of my best matches I’ve ever had. I learned so much from being involved in this year’s Best of the Super Juniors and I’m looking forward to bringing everything I learned over in Japan into Cody’s ‘Golden Ticket’ match.”