Various News: Chris Jericho Says Eric Bischoff Is A Better Moderator Than Chris Wallace, MLW Underground Lineup, Impact Wrestling Highlights

– Chris Jericho watched the first 2020 Presidential debate last night and took issue with moderator Chris Wallace. He claimed that Eric Bischoff did a better job when he moderated a debate between Jericho and Orange Cassidy earlier this year.

He wrote: “It’s obvious that @EBischoff is a much better moderator than #ChrisWallace”

– Tonight’s episode of MLW Underground on FUBO TV (7 PM ET) includes:

* Sabu vs. Mikey Whipwreck

* Christopher Daniels vs. Billy Fives

So Christopher Daniels will appear on two wrestling shows at the same time, as he’s also set for this week’s AEW Dynamite.

– Here are highlights from last night’s episode of Impact Wrestling.