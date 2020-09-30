wrestling / News
Various News: Chris Jericho Says Eric Bischoff Is A Better Moderator Than Chris Wallace, MLW Underground Lineup, Impact Wrestling Highlights
– Chris Jericho watched the first 2020 Presidential debate last night and took issue with moderator Chris Wallace. He claimed that Eric Bischoff did a better job when he moderated a debate between Jericho and Orange Cassidy earlier this year.
He wrote: “It’s obvious that @EBischoff is a much better moderator than #ChrisWallace”
It’s obvious that @EBischoff is a much better moderator than #ChrisWallace @foxnewstalk #Debates2020
— Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) September 30, 2020
– Tonight’s episode of MLW Underground on FUBO TV (7 PM ET) includes:
* Sabu vs. Mikey Whipwreck
* Christopher Daniels vs. Billy Fives
So Christopher Daniels will appear on two wrestling shows at the same time, as he’s also set for this week’s AEW Dynamite.
– Here are highlights from last night’s episode of Impact Wrestling.
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Rumor on Aleister Black Picking Out His New WWE Theme Song
- Backstage Update on COVID-19 Situation in WWE, Notes on Talents & Referees in Quarantine
- Miro on How Going to Work for WWE Was ‘Dreadful,’ Reveals There Was No Plan When Liv Morgan Was Revealed as Lana’s Secret Lover
- Eric Bischoff On T-BAR’s Twitter Comments About Him, How WWE Has Screwed Up RETRIBUTION Storyline