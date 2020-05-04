Various News: Chris Jericho Says The Light Up Jacket Era Is Over, WWE Stock Update, Note On Next ‘Thank You For Being A Friend’

– In a post on Twitter, Chris Jericho told a fan that they shouldn’t expect to see him wear light-up jackets again, because he’s done with that.

He wrote: “The era of the light up jackets is over…”

– WWE stock opened at $43.13 per share this morning.

– The next edition of Justin Roberts’ series ‘Thank You For Being a Friend’, he will interview referee Bryce Remsburg and Sonny Kiss.