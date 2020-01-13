wrestling / News

Various News: Chris Jericho Sells Wrestle Kingdom Shirt, Titus O’Neil Teases Big News, Moose Posts Photo From Hospital Bed

January 13, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Chris Jericho has officially sold his shirt from Wrestle Kingdom 14 for 4050 AUD or $2800. The proceeds will go to the NSW Rural Fire Service and County Fire Authority in Australia.

Jericho wrote: “That’s amazing….That’s $2800 USD! Thanks to everybody who bid!

– Titus O’Neil is teasing big news on Twitter after posting a photo with Batista.

– After his match with Rhino at Impact Wrestling’s Hard to Kill last night, Moose posted a photo of himself in a hospital bed.

