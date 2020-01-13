wrestling / News
Various News: Chris Jericho Sells Wrestle Kingdom Shirt, Titus O’Neil Teases Big News, Moose Posts Photo From Hospital Bed
– Chris Jericho has officially sold his shirt from Wrestle Kingdom 14 for 4050 AUD or $2800. The proceeds will go to the NSW Rural Fire Service and County Fire Authority in Australia.
Jericho wrote: “That’s amazing….That’s $2800 USD! Thanks to everybody who bid!”
That’s amazing….That’s $2800 USD! Thanks to everybody who bid! https://t.co/9SCmdmSTaV
— Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) January 13, 2020
– Titus O’Neil is teasing big news on Twitter after posting a photo with Batista.
Big News Coming…🗣🗣
Thank you and I Love Ya @DaveBautista pic.twitter.com/f8VpikDKW3
— Titus O'Neil (@TitusONeilWWE) January 12, 2020
– After his match with Rhino at Impact Wrestling’s Hard to Kill last night, Moose posted a photo of himself in a hospital bed.
Did I really win tonight??? pic.twitter.com/6vxpxh5BMt
— MOOSE (@TheMooseNation) January 13, 2020
