Various News: Chris Jericho Sells Wrestle Kingdom Shirt, Titus O’Neil Teases Big News, Moose Posts Photo From Hospital Bed

– Chris Jericho has officially sold his shirt from Wrestle Kingdom 14 for 4050 AUD or $2800. The proceeds will go to the NSW Rural Fire Service and County Fire Authority in Australia.

Jericho wrote: “That’s amazing….That’s $2800 USD! Thanks to everybody who bid!”

– Titus O’Neil is teasing big news on Twitter after posting a photo with Batista.

– After his match with Rhino at Impact Wrestling’s Hard to Kill last night, Moose posted a photo of himself in a hospital bed.