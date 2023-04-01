wrestling / News

Various News: Chris Jericho Shows Support For Gisele Shaw, Joey Janela Gets Stitches, Road to Wrestlemania For Cena vs. Theory

April 1, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– As previously reported, Gisele Shaw was accosted by Rick Steiner at Wrestlecon last night, who insulted her for being a trans woman. Chris Jericho actually responded in the comments of her Instagram post, noting that Steiner has always been a bully.

He wrote: “Hey! Don’t even worry about this. #RickSteiner has always been a bully and has gotten away with so much because he is a “Steiner”. Makes me laugh cause I fell for the same shit when he bullied me, Eddie, Chris, Oscar, juvie etc at World War 3 1997!! I got your back @giseleshaw08 …and if Rick has an issue with this, I’d love to discuss with him anytime. It’s 2023 dude…grow the fuck up!

– Joey Janela had to get stitches after his match with Kota Ibushi at Spring Break.

– WWE has shared a new video looking at tonight’s US title match between John Cena and Austin Theory at Wrestlemania.

