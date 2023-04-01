wrestling / News
Various News: Chris Jericho Shows Support For Gisele Shaw, Joey Janela Gets Stitches, Road to Wrestlemania For Cena vs. Theory
– As previously reported, Gisele Shaw was accosted by Rick Steiner at Wrestlecon last night, who insulted her for being a trans woman. Chris Jericho actually responded in the comments of her Instagram post, noting that Steiner has always been a bully.
He wrote: “Hey! Don’t even worry about this. #RickSteiner has always been a bully and has gotten away with so much because he is a “Steiner”. Makes me laugh cause I fell for the same shit when he bullied me, Eddie, Chris, Oscar, juvie etc at World War 3 1997!! I got your back @giseleshaw08 …and if Rick has an issue with this, I’d love to discuss with him anytime. It’s 2023 dude…grow the fuck up!”
– Joey Janela had to get stitches after his match with Kota Ibushi at Spring Break.
Getting ready for the stich job brother!
Thank you all, see you next year in Philadelphia for Joey Janela’s Spring Break 8 #JJSB7 pic.twitter.com/z0sSgroZgl
— “The Bad Boy” Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) April 1, 2023
– WWE has shared a new video looking at tonight’s US title match between John Cena and Austin Theory at Wrestlemania.
