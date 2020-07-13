Various News: Chris Jericho Teases Big Fozzy Tour Announcement, Matt Morgan Wins Political Poll, Drive-In Hosting Wrestling Night

– In a post on Twitter, Chris Jericho teased that there is a major tour announcement coming from his band Fozzy. The announcement is expected some time today.

He wrote: “Big @FOZZYROCK tour announcement tomorrow morning!”

– Matt Morgan noted on Twitter that he recently won a political poll in the race for the Seminole County Commission District 1 seat in Florida.

He wrote: “Thank you all who voted! Now while a straw poll “W” is cool, I’ve seen many a candidate win these but lose the real election. So, cannot afford to stop and smell the roses, & will keep my gas pedal PINNED through Aug 18 & then same thing through Nov 3! #Sayfie”

– The Mahoning Drive-in in Lehighton, PA has announced a wrestling-themed retro weekend on August 14-15. In addition to films, it will also include live wrestling from local promotion LVAC and more. The price is $10 per person.

On August 14, they will show the 1986 movie Bodyslam, which stars Roddy Piper, The Tonga Kid, Lou Albano, Dirk Benedict and more, with cameos from Ric Flair, Bruno Sammartino and more. After that, they will show the 2000 film Ready to Rumble starring David Arquette and the WCW roster.

On August 15, they will show the 1991 film Suburban Commando, which stars Hulk Hogan and features The Undertaker in a supporting role. The second film will not be revealed until showtime.