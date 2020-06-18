wrestling / News
Various News: Chris Jericho Welcomes Ricky Starks To AEW, WWE Stock Update, WWE Music Channel Hits Milestone
– As we previously noted, Ricky Starks signed with AEW after his match with Cody last night for the TNT Championship. In a post on Twitter, Chris Jericho welcomed him to the promotion in true Jericho fashion.
He wrote: “Welcome to the jungle kid. Stay the f**k away from me.”
Welcome to the jungle kid. Stay the f**k away from me….. https://t.co/HgVf46IpBK
— Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) June 18, 2020
– WWE stock opened at $44.86 per share this morning.
– The WWE Music account on Youtube has now reached over a million subscribers.
