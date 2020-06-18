wrestling / News

Various News: Chris Jericho Welcomes Ricky Starks To AEW, WWE Stock Update, WWE Music Channel Hits Milestone

June 18, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Chris Jericho AEW Dynamite

– As we previously noted, Ricky Starks signed with AEW after his match with Cody last night for the TNT Championship. In a post on Twitter, Chris Jericho welcomed him to the promotion in true Jericho fashion.

He wrote: “Welcome to the jungle kid. Stay the f**k away from me.

– WWE stock opened at $44.86 per share this morning.

– The WWE Music account on Youtube has now reached over a million subscribers.

