Various News: Chris Jericho Welcomes Ricky Starks To AEW, WWE Stock Update, WWE Music Channel Hits Milestone

– As we previously noted, Ricky Starks signed with AEW after his match with Cody last night for the TNT Championship. In a post on Twitter, Chris Jericho welcomed him to the promotion in true Jericho fashion.

He wrote: “Welcome to the jungle kid. Stay the f**k away from me.”

– WWE stock opened at $44.86 per share this morning.

– The WWE Music account on Youtube has now reached over a million subscribers.