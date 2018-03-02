Various News: Chris Nowinski Helps Launch The Mike Adamle Project, John Cena’s 6 Strangest Matches

– Former WWE performer Chris Nowinski has shared the following on Twitter noting that last night he was at the launch of the Concussion Legacy Foundation’s new co-venture with former WWE Raw GM Mike Adamle, The Mike Adamle Project.

Great to have Hall of Famer Ted Hendricks, @ChrisBorland_ & Chicago Advisory Board member Steve Jedlinski join us for #TheMikeAdamleProject launch last night! pic.twitter.com/pY9nmc1hgm — Chris Nowinski, Ph.D. (@ChrisNowinski1) March 2, 2018

For more information about The Mike Adamle Project, and it’s work to help those affected by CTW, click here.

– Here is the latest episode of WWE’s “List This!” with Vic Joseph looking at John Cena’s 6 strangest matches, which includes the Denver Debacle 5-on-5 match, the Miracle on 34th Street Fight against Alberto Del Rio, teaming with Randy Orton vs. the entire RAW roster, the Extreme Lumberjack Match against Sabu and the Team Cena vs. Team Booker T Summer Games Relay Match…