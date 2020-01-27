wrestling / News

Various News: Chris Sabin Returning For One Night Only TNA Event, Will Ospreay Wants British Heavyweight Championship

January 27, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– Impact Wrestling has announced that Chris Sabin will be back for the return of TNA, a one night only event that happens on April 3. It will be part of Wrestlecon in Tampa.

– NJPW has posted a video of Will Ospreay stating his desire to become the RevPro British Heavyweight Champion. He will challenge Zack Sabre Jr. for the belt at NJPW New Beginning in NJPW New Beginning in Sapporo on February 2.

