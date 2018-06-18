Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

Various News: Christopher Daniels Shares Father’s Day Message, Classic Impact Match Featuring Jerry Lynn

June 18, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Christopher Daniels TNA

– Christopher Daniels posted to Twitter to share a “poignant” message for Father’s Day. You can see his post below:

– Impact Wrestling shared the following classic TNA match, featuring Jerry Lynn vs. Scott D’Amore from Impact’s second anniversary show:

