Various News: Christopher Daniels Shares Father’s Day Message, Classic Impact Match Featuring Jerry Lynn
June 18, 2018 | Posted by
– Christopher Daniels posted to Twitter to share a “poignant” message for Father’s Day. You can see his post below:
A Father’s Day tale told in four photos!
The moral: Don’t trust anyone, son. Don’t trust anyone!!!
(Happy Father’s Day, folks!) pic.twitter.com/fpFHRiYPMb
— Christopher Daniels (@facdaniels) June 17, 2018
– Impact Wrestling shared the following classic TNA match, featuring Jerry Lynn vs. Scott D’Amore from Impact’s second anniversary show: