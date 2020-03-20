wrestling / News

Various News: Christopher Daniels ‘Sore And Angry’ After Dynamite, GCW Acid Cup Continues Today, Free Match From DEFY Wrestling

March 20, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– In a post on Twitter, Christopher Daniels spoke about this past Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite, which saw him attacked by Brodie Lee and the Dark Order.

He wrote: “Mixed feelings as I sit aboard my flight home…Sore & angry after being attacked, but also proud of the company I work for & with. Put in an impossible situation, everyone pulled together & put forth every effort to entertain in these trying times.

– GCW’s Acid Cup 2 will continue tonight, with fan donations going to the wrestlers. Like so many other shows right now, it will be an empty arena event. You can find results for night one here.

– Powerslam.TV has released a free match from DEFY Wrestling, featuring Tama Tonga vs. Ethan HD.

