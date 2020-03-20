Various News: Christopher Daniels ‘Sore And Angry’ After Dynamite, GCW Acid Cup Continues Today, Free Match From DEFY Wrestling

– In a post on Twitter, Christopher Daniels spoke about this past Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite, which saw him attacked by Brodie Lee and the Dark Order.

He wrote: “Mixed feelings as I sit aboard my flight home…Sore & angry after being attacked, but also proud of the company I work for & with. Put in an impossible situation, everyone pulled together & put forth every effort to entertain in these trying times.”

Mixed feelings as I sit aboard my flight home…

Sore & angry after being attacked..,

But also proud of the company I work for & with,

Put in an impossible situation, everyone pulled together & put forth every effort to entertain in these trying times.

🙏🏻@AEWonTNT — Christopher Daniels (@facdaniels) March 19, 2020

– GCW’s Acid Cup 2 will continue tonight, with fan donations going to the wrestlers. Like so many other shows right now, it will be an empty arena event. You can find results for night one here.

ICYMI The Acid Cup is BACK! TONIGHT & TOMORROW – 7PM 2 Nights

16 Person Tournament

Closed to Public Streaming LIVE on @indiewrestling!

Promo Code: GameChanger Support Our Wrestlers:https://t.co/cG47qxtZEz 100% of donations go to the wrestlers! Participants Below ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/5EQBAQz3iB — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) March 19, 2020

– Powerslam.TV has released a free match from DEFY Wrestling, featuring Tama Tonga vs. Ethan HD.