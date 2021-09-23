Various News: Christopher Daniels Teases Return of The Fallen Angel, Brandi Rhodes On Dropping A F-Bomb On Dynamite, Lee Moriarty Replaces Jake Atlas At PWG Threemendous

– Christopher Daniels posted a video online teasing the return of his ‘Fallen Angel’ persona, following the break-up of SCU back in May. Daniels hasn’t been featured on AEW TV since he and Frankie Kazarian lost to the Young Bucks, which meant the end of their tag team.

He said: “When you go to war, you know, in your heart, that there will be trauma. Trauma that causes wounds. And some wounds heal. But others become scars. Scars that remind you of your mistakes. I had a plan and it failed. I had a partner and I let him down. I gambled everything and I lost it all. And now I’m all alone. I’ve got no goal, no cause, no team, nothing to fight for except the right to keep fighting. So I fight. And since I’ve lost it all, I’ve got nothing left to lose. After 28 years, what I thought was the end might actually be a new beginning.”

– During last night’s AEW Dynamite, Brandi Rhodes slid into the ring and mocked Malakai Black, before giving him the double bird and mouthing an f-bomb. In a post on twitter, she commented on it.

She wrote: “Thank you for the warm welcome NYC! Sorry bout the F bomb …not really though.”

Thank you for the warm welcome NYC! Sorry bout the F bomb 🤭…not really though 😘 https://t.co/X5iXNmjUt3 — Brandi Rhodes (@TheBrandiRhodes) September 23, 2021

– PWG has announced that Lee Moriarty will replace Jake Atlas in the six-man match at Threemendous on September 26. Moriarty will team with Trey Miguel and Myron Reed against Jack Cartwheel, Dante Martin and Alex Zayne. He had been set to face JD Drake and AJ Gray in a triple threat. Those two will now face off in a singles match. As previously noted, Atlas announced that he was stepping away from pro wrestling.