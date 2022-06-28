wrestling / News
Various News: Claudio Castagnoli Hypes Twitch Channel, Clip for Audiobook of Jon Moxley’s Autobiography, WWE 2K22 Notes
– New AEW star Claudio Castagnoli posted the following tweet on his Twitch channel:
Let’s gooooo @TwitchEsports https://t.co/YHTBs7zIAp pic.twitter.com/liqXT8sWCQ
— Swiss (@ClaudioCSRO) June 27, 2022
– AEW released a clip of the audiobook version of Jon Moxley’s autobiography, Mox. You can listen to the clip below:
#MOX, the audiobook, read by the #AEW Interim World Champion himself @JonMoxley is AVAILABLE NOW!
Purchase your copy today:
Apple Bookshttps://t.co/xAoinasvgghttps://t.co/aLulX3mOWkhttps://t.co/tcKBU4gKhO
Google Playhttps://t.co/8uvCZyQT5W pic.twitter.com/NtDrgNM9E8
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 28, 2022
– 2K Games has announced that a new John Cena Weekly Tower is available now in MyFACTION for WWE 2K22 in celebration of the 20th anniversary of his WWE debut. Also, Firehouse Subs has started a WWE 2K22 Sweepstakes:
In celebration of @JohnCena’s 20th Anniversary, play the #WWE2K22 John Cena Weekly Tower OUT NOW in MyFACTION! #CenaMonth pic.twitter.com/xOhNh4wBV3
— #WWE2K22 (@WWEgames) June 27, 2022
Enter the Firehouse Subs WWE 2K22 Sweepstakes for a chance to win an Xbox Series X, a copy of WWE 2K22 nWo 4-Life Edition – and more! Visit https://t.co/u3tG4HQHvQ for entry instructions, rules, prizes, odds & details. pic.twitter.com/bUuDMq0RzE
— Firehouse Subs (@FirehouseSubs) June 27, 2022