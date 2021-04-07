wrestling / News
Various News: Clip of Joe Koff Addressing ROH Hall of Fame, Preview for Tomorrow’s NJPW on Roku
April 7, 2021
– As previously reported, ROH COO recently spoke about the idea of instituting a Hall of Fame for Ring of Honor. You can check out an edited clip of Koff discussing the topic on a recent edition of ROH Strong below:
– NJPW on Roku has a new episode tomorrow. You can check out a new preview for tomorrow’s episode below. The show debuts at 5:00 pm and features the retirement celebration for legendary referee Tiger Hattori.
In the last match of his career, Hattori refs CHAOS vs. Tetsuya Naito and LIJ. ALso featured is Bullet Club vs. a hybrid New Japan/CHAOS team. The show debuts on Thursday, April 8.
the retirement celebration for
