Various News: CM Punk Appearing at Live Simpsons Podcast Recording, WWE Now on MMC Second Chance Vote

– CM Punk has been announced as appearing at a live podcast recording of The Simpsons discussion podcast Everything’s Coming Up Simpsons. The live recording will be on March 31st in Chicago, Illinois. You can find out more at the link in the announcement tweet:

CHICAGO! Come get your tickets to our live @simpsonspod episode with @CMPunk and @woohootriviaCHI! 3/31 at Thalia Hall. https://t.co/5MuVCRS2yG — Allie Goertz (@AllieGoertz) March 23, 2018

– Here’s another WWE Now video, looking at Finn Bálor & Sasha Banks’s Second Chance vote win in the Mixed Match Challenge: