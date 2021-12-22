wrestling / News

Various News: CM Punk on ESPN’s SportsNation, Sex Ferguson vs. Downtown Daddy Brown Video, Guests for Next Week’s The Bump

December 22, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
CM Punk AEW Dynamite

– AEW star CM Punk joined ESPN’s SportsNation today. You can check out that video below:

– Impact Wrestling released an Ultimate Insider match featuring Sex Ferguson vs. Downtown Daddy Brown for the ICTV Championship:

– WWE announced Harland, Brian Kendrick, Bobby Lashley, and Sean Waltman as guests for next week’s episode of The Bump:

