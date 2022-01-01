wrestling / News
Various News: CM Punk Open To A Permanent Trios Team In AEW, Special WWE Day 1 Edition of The Bump, La Previa de WWE Special For Day 1
January 1, 2022 | Posted by
– During a Q&A last night on Twitter, a fan asked CM Punk if he would be open to a more permanent trios team in AEW, after previously teaming with Sting and Darby Allin.
Punk simply wrote, “F**k yeah.”
#askpunk would you ever consider teaming up with sting and darby for a long term situation? That trio would be awesome #AEW
— Riley Decker (@RileyDecker14) January 1, 2022
Fuck yeah
— player/coach (@CMPunk) January 1, 2022
– The latest edition of WWE’s The Bump, ahead of tonight’s Day 1 PPV, is now online. It features Seth Rollins, Riddle and Bianca Belair.
– The latest La Previa de WWE is also online, previewing tonight’s show. It features Zelina Vega, Humberto Carrillo and Angel Garza.
More Trending Stories
- Vince McMahon Reportedly Had Anti-Nick Khan Sign Removed At Monday’s WWE RAW
- WWE Reportedly Made Last Minute Change To Toni Storm’s Schedule Prior To Her Exit
- Jim Ross On Whether WWE Could’ve Defeated WCW Without Steve Austin, Bret Hart’s Impact On Austin’s Rise To Stardom
- Former Ember Moon Reacts To Trending on Twitter, Says She Will Soon Be Free