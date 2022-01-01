Various News: CM Punk Open To A Permanent Trios Team In AEW, Special WWE Day 1 Edition of The Bump, La Previa de WWE Special For Day 1

– During a Q&A last night on Twitter, a fan asked CM Punk if he would be open to a more permanent trios team in AEW, after previously teaming with Sting and Darby Allin.

Punk simply wrote, “F**k yeah.”

– The latest edition of WWE’s The Bump, ahead of tonight’s Day 1 PPV, is now online. It features Seth Rollins, Riddle and Bianca Belair.

– The latest La Previa de WWE is also online, previewing tonight’s show. It features Zelina Vega, Humberto Carrillo and Angel Garza.