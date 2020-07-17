wrestling / News

Various News: CM Punk Says Big Show Is Fun To Work With, New Match Added To ICW Event, WWE Stock Update

July 17, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– A fan recently asked CM Punk if Big Show was fun to work with, and Punk said he was.

He wrote: “Yes absolutely one of my favs to work with on house shows.

– WWE stock opened at $46.73 per share this morning.

– Pagano vs. Alex Colon in a Pagano’s Funhouse Deathmatch has been added to ICW No Holds Barred Vol. 5.

