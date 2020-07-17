wrestling / News
Various News: CM Punk Says Big Show Is Fun To Work With, New Match Added To ICW Event, WWE Stock Update
– A fan recently asked CM Punk if Big Show was fun to work with, and Punk said he was.
He wrote: “Yes absolutely one of my favs to work with on house shows.”
— player/coach (@CMPunk) July 17, 2020
– WWE stock opened at $46.73 per share this morning.
– Pagano vs. Alex Colon in a Pagano’s Funhouse Deathmatch has been added to ICW No Holds Barred Vol. 5.
PAGANO’S FUNHOUSE DEATHMATCH 🎪
PAGANO vs ALEX COLON
Sat – August 8 – Millville NJ #NHB5 “Deathmatch Circus”
Tickets – 🎫 https://t.co/KAgGbe73Z9
1st & 2nd Row Is SOLD OUT, 3rd Row & GA still available!
Art – @Toms_Customs pic.twitter.com/njyvC0ETmu
— ⛓ ICW: No Holds Barred ⛓ (@ICWNHB) July 16, 2020
