Various News: CM Punk Says He’d Turn Down a White House Invitation, Miz Debates NBA Finals on ESPN

– CM Punk was asked by Sports Illustrated/Fansided’s Jose Youngs whether he’d accept a White House invitation, and it turned out how you’d expect. Asked whether he would meet with Donald Trump, Punk said that he would not be invited and wouldn’t attend if he was.

“No,” he said. “If David Duke invites me over for tacos, I’m not going to David Duke’s house, you know what I mean? I call it like I see it. A racist is a racist. I don’t care if you live in the White House or down the street from me.”

Would @CMPunk accept an invitation to visit Donald Trump at the White House? Not exactly. #UFC #UFC225 pic.twitter.com/kHSZlhli7M — Sports Illustrated MMA (@SI_MMA) June 7, 2018

– Here is video of The Miz getting into a heated debate on ESPN First Take as he discusses the Cleveland Cavaliers’ chances in the NBA Finals, where they’re down three games to zero. Miz says he knows the Cavs will come back and complete the reverse sweep, which contestants Stephen A Smith, Max Kellerman and Molly Qerim firmly disagree with: