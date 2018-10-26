wrestling / News
Various News: CM Punk Turns 40 Years Old, Bella Twins Shoot Pilot For Short Film Series, Latest Celtic Warrior Workout
– CM Punk turned 40 years old today. In other wrestling birthdays, Kevin Sullivan is 69, Kurrgan is 49, Rochelle Loewen is 39 and Taka Minchinoku is 45. Today would have been the 54th birthday of Nicole Bass.
– The latest edition of Celtic Warrior Workouts features Sheamus training with Cardillo Weight Belts’ Steve Cardillo on his custom H20 workout system, Alpha Elite.
– The Bella Twins filmed a pilot for a short film series with Kara Ross in New York this week.
Sneak Peek 👀 What a day filming the pilot of our new short film series with @thebriebella & @thenikkibella Not only are these two amazing sisters superstars of the @wwe but are also hugely successful entrepreneurs They have a fab clothing line @mybirdiebee & a great wine company @belleradici I can’t imagine a better way to start off our content library of inspiring stories of #femaleentrepreneurs💪🏼 @totalbellas @totaldivas #filmseries #strongwomen #newyork #nyc #entrepreneur