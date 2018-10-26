Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

Various News: CM Punk Turns 40 Years Old, Bella Twins Shoot Pilot For Short Film Series, Latest Celtic Warrior Workout

October 26, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
CM Punk Ultimate Beastmaster

– CM Punk turned 40 years old today. In other wrestling birthdays, Kevin Sullivan is 69, Kurrgan is 49, Rochelle Loewen is 39 and Taka Minchinoku is 45. Today would have been the 54th birthday of Nicole Bass.

– The latest edition of Celtic Warrior Workouts features Sheamus training with Cardillo Weight Belts’ Steve Cardillo on his custom H20 workout system, Alpha Elite.

– The Bella Twins filmed a pilot for a short film series with Kara Ross in New York this week.

article topics :

Bella Twins, CM Punk, Sheamus, Joseph Lee

Loading...

Spotlights

loading

 

 


More Stories

loading