Various News: Cody Announces Road to Fyter Fest Show, United Wrestling Network Set to Return to Filming Content Next Month
June 27, 2020
– Cody Rhodes announced this week that the AEW Road To series will return this Monday with a preview for AEW Fyter Fest. AEW Road To Fyter Fest debuts on Monday, June 29 on AEW’s official YouTube channel. Fyter Fest will be a two-night event airing on TNT on Wednesday, July 1 and Wednesday, July 8.
In preparation for next Wednesday/FYTER
“Road To” returns this Monday!https://t.co/GMVki5tQ6U #aew @AEWrestling @AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/5Pv27RjNNd
— Cody (@CodyRhodes) June 26, 2020
– PWInsider reports that Dave Marquez’s United Wrestling Network will be returning to taping next month in California. The promotion has released some new digital content over the past few days, which you can see below.
