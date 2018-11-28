Quantcast

 

Various News: Cody Asks For Input on Top Independent Talent, Full TNA Sacrifice 2009 Match

November 28, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Cody Rhodes

– Cody played up reports that he is co-founding a new promotion on Twitter, asking for input on unsigned independent talent. You can see the post below, which comes as reports are flying that Cody and the Young Bucks are working on launching All Elite Wrestling:

– Impact Wrestling has released the full match between Kevin Nash and Samoa Joe from TNA Sacrifice 2009. You can see the match below:

