Various News: Cody Asks For Input on Top Independent Talent, Full TNA Sacrifice 2009 Match

– Cody played up reports that he is co-founding a new promotion on Twitter, asking for input on unsigned independent talent. You can see the post below, which comes as reports are flying that Cody and the Young Bucks are working on launching All Elite Wrestling:

Curious Who are some of the hottest male/female independent acts not signed anywhere? — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) November 28, 2018

– Impact Wrestling has released the full match between Kevin Nash and Samoa Joe from TNA Sacrifice 2009. You can see the match below: