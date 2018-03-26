Various News: Cody Comments on Strong Style Evolved Angle, Mark Henry Headed to WaleMania

– Cody has issued a “statement” on his angle at NJPW Strong Style Evolved where he shoved Nick Jackson of the Young Bucks. In the statement, which you can see below, Cody says the push was accidental and he thought he was shoving Kenny Omega:

Thanks for your understanding pic.twitter.com/FB34Dfa2kf — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) March 26, 2018

– Mark Henry has been announced for MLW’s WaleMania IV event. The announcement video is belows. The show takesz place on April 5th in New Orleans, with Henry doing a special meet and greet for golden and platinum ticket holders. He will also be part of a live panel at the show. You can find out more here.