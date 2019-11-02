Various News: Cody Confirms Shanna Signing to AEW, Alexa Bliss Misses Appearance

– As we reported yesterday, Shanna signed a three-year deal with AEW following her appearance on this week’s episode of Dynamite, a loss to Hikaru Shida. In a post on Twitter, Cody confirmed that she has signed.

She was excellent. And she’s full-time! https://t.co/QLk8DJDZRc — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) November 1, 2019

– Alexa Bliss noted on Twitter that she was forced to cancel an appearance on Sunday for Ringside Collectibles in New York City. Bliss and Nikki Cross originally replaced Jeff Hardy at the event. Other names appearing include Seth Rollins, Ricochet and Sasha Banks.

She wrote: “I do apologize I will not be able to attend this event now. Situation was out of my control. The last thing I want to do is disappoint anyone attending & wish I could be there!”

I do apologize I will not be able to attend this event now. Situation was out of my control. The last thing I want to do is disappoint anyone attending & wish I could be there ! pic.twitter.com/y2Jd2isx4J — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) November 2, 2019

Becky Lynch will take her place at the event: