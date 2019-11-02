wrestling / News

Various News: Cody Confirms Shanna Signing to AEW, Alexa Bliss Misses Appearance

November 2, 2019
– As we reported yesterday, Shanna signed a three-year deal with AEW following her appearance on this week’s episode of Dynamite, a loss to Hikaru Shida. In a post on Twitter, Cody confirmed that she has signed.

– Alexa Bliss noted on Twitter that she was forced to cancel an appearance on Sunday for Ringside Collectibles in New York City. Bliss and Nikki Cross originally replaced Jeff Hardy at the event. Other names appearing include Seth Rollins, Ricochet and Sasha Banks.

She wrote: “I do apologize I will not be able to attend this event now. Situation was out of my control. The last thing I want to do is disappoint anyone attending & wish I could be there!

Becky Lynch will take her place at the event:

