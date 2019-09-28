Various News: Cody Gifts Fan With AEW Tickets, Photo Of Studio Where NWA Tapings Will Be Held

– In a post on Twitter, a fan told Cody that their son had autism but was excited to attend AEW in Charlotte. Cody then replied that their tickets were free and told them to contact his wife Brandi for more information. You can see the post below.

Tickets are on me friend!@TheBrandiRhodes & @kulturec will make sure everything is ready for your family to enjoy the show. 💙 https://t.co/3OvAESS7yv — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) September 28, 2019

– The NWA have posted an image of the studio where they will hold their TV tapings on Monday and Tuesday. Today is the final day that tickets will be on sale, as they will not be available at the door. You can order tickets here. In addition to NWA Champion Nick Aldis vs. Tim Storm, the taping will feature The Rock N’ Roll Express, Jim Cornette, NWA Tag Team Champions Royce Isaac & Thomas Lattimer, James Storm, Eli Drake, NWA Women’s Champion Allysin Kay, Eddie Kingston, Marti Belle, Thunder Rosa and Ashley Vox.