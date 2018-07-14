wrestling / News
Various News: Cody Holds Impromptu Twitter Q&A, Kurt Angle Throws Out First Pitch
– Cody held an impromptu Q&A session on Twitter, asking questions about his favorite match, his favorite actor to play Batman and more. Here are highlights:
Hogan vs Rock
I don’t trust anybody who says otherwise. (Also, I answer this every time we do one of these ha) https://t.co/BdPoYVRrcJ
— Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) July 14, 2018
I dig them all. But I was a Bale’ boy. https://t.co/CrXfzZcNrq
— Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) July 14, 2018
Luke in Jedi…but Count & Sidious are underrated imo https://t.co/CVfVyi11ub
— Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) July 14, 2018
He’s a blue buffalo guy…but as husky owners can attest, dude is very picky about eating. There’s a reason Monterey Jack is a bit hefty. https://t.co/w6Fa3iTLLm
— Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) July 14, 2018
I stopped giving a sh&! about Geoffrey when I was 12 and my dad told me I was too old to play w/action figures.
All these Ryder’ types crying over the store could have avoided this all had they not started ordering their “collectibles” online. https://t.co/gPEjGpzNyh
— Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) July 14, 2018
– Kurt Angle threw out the first pitch at a MLB game featuring the Pittsburgh Pirates.
IT'S TRUE! #RAW GM @RealKurtAngle threw the ceremonial first pitch for the Pittsburgh @Pirates, just one day before #ExtremeRules! https://t.co/ikjy7zkdCO
— WWE (@WWE) July 14, 2018