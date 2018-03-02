Various News: Cody Lists His Favorite ROH Moments, NJPW Announces Dominion & Best of the Super Juniors Details

– ROH has released a new video with Cody listing a couple of his favorite moments from Ring of Honor. You can see the video below, in which Cody pics his World Championship win over Christopher Daniels at Best of the World as well as Adam Page vs. Flip Gordon at a l Lakeland, Florida show:

– NJPW has announced the details for their upcoming Dominion and Best of the Super Juniors events. Dominion will take place on June 9th in Osaka, while the Best of the Super Juniors tournament will begin on May 18th and run through June 4th. Both the first and last dates will take place in Korakuen Hall.

Best of the Super Juniors is a sixteen-man round robin tournament, with an IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship shot going to the winner.