Various News: Cody Premieres All In Docuseries, David Arquette’s In-Ring Return Set
Cody has started his own YouTube channel and released the first episode of a docuseries looking at the origin of the upcoming All In show. You can see the first episode below, which has trhe following synopsis:
On May 13th, 2018, ALL IN sold out in 29 minutes. The ALL IN event was created by Cody Rhodes, Nick Jackson and Matt Jackson to prove a point. This series, ALL US, was created to document their process as they produce this landmark event on September 1st.
Is the success of ALL IN a blessing or a curse? Who called the three after the sell-out? What is their biggest fear the night before the event? And what makes ALL IN work?
– David Arquette posted to Twitter, noting that he will make his in-ring return against RJ City at Championship Wrestling From Hollywood’s July 15th show:
The time has come @RJCity1 Enough talking – @CWFHollywood July 15th ! Be there in your underwear! Shout out to @PAvalon my trainer and the #bigmoney crew @dashawns2cents and @brendoman Don’t worry @TheDirtyRook as @Goldberg says “You’re Next!” pic.twitter.com/SagU1TIfF2
