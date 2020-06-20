wrestling / News
Various News: Cody Reacts To Shaquille O’Neal Wearing His Shirt, WWE To Stream This Monday For Charity, This Week’s MLW Anthology
– A fan recently posted a video of NBA legend and noted wrestling fan Shaquille O’Neal wearing a Cody t-shirt, which Cody reacted to on Twitter.
Big pop! https://t.co/cC3jGx3Grc
— Cody (@CodyRhodes) June 20, 2020
– WWE announced they will have a live stream on Monday with Jeff Jarrett talking to several WWE personalities. It will benefit the Leukemia & Lymphoma society. Fans will be able to donate as they watch.
Please join @WWE Hall of Famer @RealJeffJarrett and #WWE Superstars for a round table discussion during Monday Night #RAW supporting our partners @LLSusa. Tune in June 22 at 7:30 p.m pic.twitter.com/6Mhwclo7A9
— WWE Community (@WWECommunity) June 20, 2020
– This week’s MLW Anthology, which looks at the Extreme Horsemen, is now online. It features the following matches:
* Florida Death Match: Steve Corino vs. Dusty Rhodes vs. Terry Funk
* War Games: Funkin’ Army [Terry Funk, Sandman, Dr. Death Steve Williams, Sabu & Bill Alfonso] vs. The Extreme Horsemen [Steve Corino, Barry Windham, CW Anderson, Simon Diamond, PJ Walker]
