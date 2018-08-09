Various News: Cody Reveals a Connection With His Dad & Street Fighter, Miz & Maryse Set For Today Show Appearance, Update on This Week’s WWE Hidden Gem

– Cody Rhodes posted the following on Twitter, revealing the interesting connection he discovered he and his father had with Street Fighter…

My dad took me to see street fighter because he unplugged my snes when I finally got to bison…long last bedtime. I’m watching this documentary on the movie and seeing that Raul Julia just did this movie for his kids. Wild. — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) August 9, 2018

– Miz and Maryse will appear on the August 15th edition of NBC’s Today during the 10 AM hour to promote Summerslam.

– According to WWE Network News, this week’s Hidden Gem is a dark match from a WWF Superstars taping in Salisbury, Maryland on November 21, 1995. The match featured WWF Women’s Champion Alundra Blayze in her final match with the company as she faced Japanese legend Lioness Asuka.