Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

Various News: Cody Reveals a Connection With His Dad & Street Fighter, Miz & Maryse Set For Today Show Appearance, Update on This Week’s WWE Hidden Gem

August 9, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Cody Rhodes - Survival of the Fittest

– Cody Rhodes posted the following on Twitter, revealing the interesting connection he discovered he and his father had with Street Fighter…

– Miz and Maryse will appear on the August 15th edition of NBC’s Today during the 10 AM hour to promote Summerslam.

– According to WWE Network News, this week’s Hidden Gem is a dark match from a WWF Superstars taping in Salisbury, Maryland on November 21, 1995. The match featured WWF Women’s Champion Alundra Blayze in her final match with the company as she faced Japanese legend Lioness Asuka.

article topics

Larry Csonka

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading