Various News: Cody Reveals Last Night Was Anna Jay’s 7th Match Ever, Jay Comments On The Loss, Jake Hager and Santana Cheering On Sammy Guevara

April 22, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Anna Jay

– In a post on Twitter, AEW EVP Cody revealed that Anna Jay’s match on AEW Dark last night was only her seventh match ever.

He wrote: “I believe that was only her 7th actual match. Crazy poise this early. Ray & @realmmarshall1 doing a great job training folks like her.

Meanwhile, Jay commented on her loss to Penelope Ford. She wrote: “Even though I lost, I am going to keep this same energy. Star energy.

– Both Jake Hager and Santana like Sammy Guevara’s chances against Darby Allin tonight on Dynamite.

Hager wrote: “Spoiler Alert: Darby eats a skateboard !! TOMMOROW #LFGsexgod

Santana added: “…and @sammyguevara advances further and further to become FIRST EVER TNT Champ. Let’s get it! TONIGHT ON #AEWDynamite

