Various News: Cody Reveals Last Night Was Anna Jay’s 7th Match Ever, Jay Comments On The Loss, Jake Hager and Santana Cheering On Sammy Guevara

– In a post on Twitter, AEW EVP Cody revealed that Anna Jay’s match on AEW Dark last night was only her seventh match ever.

He wrote: “I believe that was only her 7th actual match. Crazy poise this early. Ray & @realmmarshall1 doing a great job training folks like her.”

I believe that was only her 7th actual match. Crazy poise this early. Ray & @realmmarshall1 doing a great job training folks like her. 🍎 https://t.co/bAgzF3rwry — Cody (@CodyRhodes) April 22, 2020

Meanwhile, Jay commented on her loss to Penelope Ford. She wrote: “Even though I lost, I am going to keep this same energy. Star energy.”

Even though I lost, I am going to keep this same energy. Star energy. ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/oLRnfnkNjR — Anna Jay (@annajay___) April 22, 2020

– Both Jake Hager and Santana like Sammy Guevara’s chances against Darby Allin tonight on Dynamite.

Hager wrote: “Spoiler Alert: Darby eats a skateboard !! TOMMOROW #LFGsexgod”

Santana added: “…and @sammyguevara advances further and further to become FIRST EVER TNT Champ. Let’s get it! TONIGHT ON #AEWDynamite”