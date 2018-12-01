Various News: Cody Reveals New Charity Shirt, Madison Rayne Comments On Her Next Chapter, Capitol Wrestling Signs With FITE

– Cody has released a new shirt called “Elite Dogs,” which features his, Marty Scrull, and Adam Page’s own dogs (Pharaoh, Winston, and Ultra Tito). Proceeds from sales go to RedRover, which helps “animals rescued from disasters/neglect, domestic violence victims seeking safety with their pets, and animals with life-threatening illnesses.”

Pharaoh, Winston, and Ultra Tito

present to you this “Elite Dogs” shirt! W/PROCEEDS GOING TO RedRover! RedRover helps animals rescued from disasters/neglect, domestic violence victims seeking safety w/their pets, animals with life-threatening illnesses. https://t.co/z0wJH8mkHk pic.twitter.com/L57UpTpi2W — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) December 1, 2018

– Madison Rayne spoke with The Coshocton Tribune about her next chapter in wrestling.

She said: “We made the decision it wasn’t quite time for me to retire yet. While I had done a lot, I had still left a few stones unturned and I wasn’t going to settle with closing this chapter until I had literally done everything I could in wrestling. I didn’t have in mind ‘I have to do this and I have to go here and I have to wrestle on this big stage.’ I just knew I wanted to make this chapter matter and be meaningful.”

– Capitol Wrestling has signed with FITE to stream events on VOD and iPPV. Weekly editions of Capitol Wrestling Television will appear every week.