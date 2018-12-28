Various News: Cody Reveals Wrestle Kingdom 13 Weight Belt, ROH Selling New Action Figures, Free Future of Honor Match

– Cody Rhodes revealed his weight belt for Wrestle Kingdom 13, which appears to be inspired by the Jacksonville Jaguars. He has since deleted the post, but you can see it below. The typeface on the belt and colors are similar to the Jaguars. One of the rumored backers of All Elite Wrestling is said to be owner Shahid Khan’s son Tony. Trademark filings for AEW also share the address of the Jaguars’ field, TIAA Bank Stadium. Cody was recently at a Jaguars game in the owner’s box.

FYI: The lettering on the weight belt is the same custom typeface used on the Jags' website and branding. Notice the T,B,A,C. pic.twitter.com/TU6FnFVh9p — Bill Pritchard (@bpritchard152) December 28, 2018

– ROH is back to selling action figures, featuring Dalton Castle, Rowe, Roderick Strong, Matt Taven and others.

– Speaking of ROH, they have released a new Future of Honor match between Ryan Nova and Anthony Green.