Various News: Cody Rhodes On His Favorite Match Ever, ROH Announces Masters of the Craft Matches, Highlights of NJPW New Japan Cup

March 24, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Cody Rhodes

– In a post on Twitter, Cody Rhodes was asked what his favorite match was, and he said it was Hulk Hogan vs. The Rock from Wrestlemania X8. He wrote:

– Here are highlights from the final NJPW New Japan Cup with Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi in the finals.

– Ring of Honor has announced three matches for Masters of the Craft on April 15 in Columbus, Ohio. They include Jay Lethal vs. Jonathan Gresham, Cody vs. Matt Taven in a first blood match and a Defy or Deny match with Marty Scurll, Punishment Martinez, Beer City Bruiser, and ROH World Champion Dalton Castle. Castle will defend against Scurll at ROH Supercard of Honor XII on April 7, so one of them will be champion for this match. Defy or Deny is a match where if the World Champion wins, the last person eliminated can’t challenge for the title as long as that person is champion. If one of the three who are not champion win, that person gets a shot at the title.

