Various News: Cody Rhodes On His Favorite Match Ever, ROH Announces Masters of the Craft Matches, Highlights of NJPW New Japan Cup

– In a post on Twitter, Cody Rhodes was asked what his favorite match was, and he said it was Hulk Hogan vs. The Rock from Wrestlemania X8. He wrote:

#KissTheRing Bret Hart Vs Steve Austin Mania 13. Best ever? — Jimmy Jeloant (@AllEyeNeedIsU) March 24, 2018

The best match ever is Hogan/Rock. When I ask my friends their all time favorite, if they say anything else…I can determine they haven't grasped what wrestling is yet. https://t.co/wt3j2qZIgW — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) March 24, 2018

– Here are highlights from the final NJPW New Japan Cup with Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi in the finals.

– Ring of Honor has announced three matches for Masters of the Craft on April 15 in Columbus, Ohio. They include Jay Lethal vs. Jonathan Gresham, Cody vs. Matt Taven in a first blood match and a Defy or Deny match with Marty Scurll, Punishment Martinez, Beer City Bruiser, and ROH World Champion Dalton Castle. Castle will defend against Scurll at ROH Supercard of Honor XII on April 7, so one of them will be champion for this match. Defy or Deny is a match where if the World Champion wins, the last person eliminated can’t challenge for the title as long as that person is champion. If one of the three who are not champion win, that person gets a shot at the title.