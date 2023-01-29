Various News: Cody Rhodes Officially Cleared To Wrestle Regularly, Dexter Lumis Is In San Antonio, William Regal Backstage

– PWInsider reports that Cody Rhodes merchandise is the top seller at the Royal Rumble superstore in the Alamodome and it’s not even close. It was also noted that Rhodes is 100% cleared to wrestle tonight, even though he wasn’t when his vignettes first started to air. He will be back on the RAW brand regularly going forward.

– Dexter Lumis is in San Antonio for tonight’s Royal Rumble festivities. As previously noted, it’s ‘all hands on deck’ for this weekend.

– William Regal is backstage at the Royal Rumble, because his new job means he will be backstage at all WWE TV shows going forward.