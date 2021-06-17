Various News: Cody Rhodes Responds To Fan Saying AEW Won’t Sell Out NYC, Latest WWE Additions To Peacock, New UpUpDownDown Uno

– In a post on Twitter, Cody Rhodes hyped up the upcoming AEW debut in New York City, which was announced yesterday. A fan gave a negative response and said they wouldn’t sell out the venue.

Cody replied: “I’ve been told this before.”

– The latest video from UpUpDownDown is another game of Uno.

– Most of the WWF Superstars episodes that had been available on the WWE Network are now on Peacock. The episodes run from April 1992 to March 1994.

34 episodes of Prime Time Wrestling are also available from April to December 1986. This is in addition to all the other episodes that were previously available on the WWE Network