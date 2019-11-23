Various News: Cody Rhodes Returning to the Ring on 11/27 Dynamite, Rocky Romero Holding Seminar in January, Austin and Undertaker Through the Years

– All Elite Wrestling (AEW) has announced that Cody Rhodes will be back in action on next week’s edition of AEW Dynamite. The show is scheduled for Wednesday, November 27. This will be AEW’s first Dynamite show in Washington, DC at the Sears Centre. You can check out AEW’s announcement below. Per the announcement, Cody Rhodes will be competing in a singles match.

This Wednesday, November 27th for the first time since the first #AEWDynamite episode in Washington, DC #theAmericanNightmare @CodyRhodes will be in singles action!

Join us at the @Sears_Centre in Chicago! Get your tickets now at https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq pic.twitter.com/f00u1HPH6C — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) November 23, 2019

– Black Label Pro has announced that there will be a wrestling seminar held by Rocky Romero on January 18, 2020 before that afternoon’s Crown Point Jewel card. You can check out the announcement below.

**SEMINAR** NJPW's Rocky Romero will be holding a pro wrestling seminar on January 18th prior to that afternoon's "Crown Point Jewel" event. Now is your chance to be seen by BLP and learn from a world class wrestler. Email [email protected] for more information. pic.twitter.com/w5AWjiQmew — Black Label Pro (@BLabelPro) November 22, 2019

– WWE released a new photo gallery showcasing Steve Austin and Undertaker throughout the years. The Undertaker will be featured in the premiere of The Broken Skull Sessions premiering on Sunday on the WWE Network.