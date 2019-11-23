wrestling / News

Various News: Cody Rhodes Returning to the Ring on 11/27 Dynamite, Rocky Romero Holding Seminar in January, Austin and Undertaker Through the Years

November 23, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Dynamite - Cody Rhodes

– All Elite Wrestling (AEW) has announced that Cody Rhodes will be back in action on next week’s edition of AEW Dynamite. The show is scheduled for Wednesday, November 27. This will be AEW’s first Dynamite show in Washington, DC at the Sears Centre. You can check out AEW’s announcement below. Per the announcement, Cody Rhodes will be competing in a singles match.

– Black Label Pro has announced that there will be a wrestling seminar held by Rocky Romero on January 18, 2020 before that afternoon’s Crown Point Jewel card. You can check out the announcement below.

– WWE released a new photo gallery showcasing Steve Austin and Undertaker throughout the years. The Undertaker will be featured in the premiere of The Broken Skull Sessions premiering on Sunday on the WWE Network.

