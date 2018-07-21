Various News: Cody Rhodes Returning to Arrow For Season Seven, Updated ROH Honor Re-United cards, G1 Highlight Video

– Cody Rhodes has confirmed that he’s returning to Arrow in season seven…

– Here are the updated cards for the ROH Honor Re-United tour…

Edinburgh (8.16.18) :

* The Young Bucks and Marty Scurll vs. The Briscoes and Punishment Martinez

* Kip Sabin vs. Flip Gordon (ROH International Cup Match)

* Joe Hendry vs. Adam Page (ROH International Cup Match)

* Jimmy Havoc vs. Christopher Daniels (ROH International Cup Match)

* Mark Haskins vs. Jonathan Gresham (ROH International Cup Match)

Doncaster (8.18.18) :

* Jody Fleisch and Johnny Storm vs. The Briscoes

London (8.19.18):

* Jody Fleisch and Johnny Storm vs. The Young Bucks