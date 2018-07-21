wrestling / News
Various News: Cody Rhodes Returning to Arrow For Season Seven, Updated ROH Honor Re-United cards, G1 Highlight Video
– Cody Rhodes has confirmed that he’s returning to Arrow in season seven…
People just need something to believe in. Arrow premieres Monday, October 15 on The CW. Stream free: https://t.co/M8AYOjTJuE pic.twitter.com/0LjSrsQVno
— Arrow (@CW_Arrow) July 21, 2018
SAMPSON IS BACK!
…and he’s got a few friends in prison with him…
Incredibly proud to be back on Arrow for multiple episodes in season 7 https://t.co/6YchheEQE6
— Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) July 22, 2018
Beyond excited to see @CodyRhodes pop up in the season 7 trailer for @CW_Arrow ☺️🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/qWflAuvfrD
— blackheart;kelsey🖤 (@m4rvelgirl) July 21, 2018
– Here are highlights from day 5 of the NJPW G1 Climax…
– Here are the updated cards for the ROH Honor Re-United tour…
Edinburgh (8.16.18) :
* The Young Bucks and Marty Scurll vs. The Briscoes and Punishment Martinez
* Kip Sabin vs. Flip Gordon (ROH International Cup Match)
* Joe Hendry vs. Adam Page (ROH International Cup Match)
* Jimmy Havoc vs. Christopher Daniels (ROH International Cup Match)
* Mark Haskins vs. Jonathan Gresham (ROH International Cup Match)
Doncaster (8.18.18) :
* Jody Fleisch and Johnny Storm vs. The Briscoes
London (8.19.18):
* Jody Fleisch and Johnny Storm vs. The Young Bucks