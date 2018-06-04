Quantcast

 

Various News: Cody Rhodes vs. Jushin Liger Available On Demand, Joe Coffey Ready For UK Title Tournament, Kyle O’Reilly Hypes NXT Takeover,

June 4, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Cody Rhodes ROH Death Before Dishonor

– ROH is hyping that the match between Cody Rhodes and Jushin Liger is now available on demand through Honor Club.

– Kyle O’Reilly posted a message to Instagram to hype his match with Roderick Strong against Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan at NXT Takeover: Chicago:

– Joe Coffey is the latest UK Tournament competitor to get an interview video from WWE.

Cody Rhodes, Joe Coffey, ROH

