Various News: Cody Says Barrier Jumpers Are Causing Problems For His Meet & Greets, AJ Styles Appearing in Boston

– Cody replied to a fan on Twitter asking about an appearance at ROH’s Festival of Honor and said fans jumping barriers have caused problems for him. Cody noted that he’s had two people jump barriers in the past month and that his Meet and Greets depend on building security these days:

I hope so! I'm scheduled, but all my M/Gs are depending on building security. We've had 2 jumpers in a month. I appreciate all the passionate Kenny fans, but a few nuts can really screw up an event or experience. https://t.co/v4pWtSVIIW — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) March 23, 2018

– AJ Styles is set to appear at World of Wheels in Boston tonight from 6 PM to 8 PM at the Seaport Hotel and World Trade Center. You can find out more here.