 

wrestling / News

Various News: Cody Says Barrier Jumpers Are Causing Problems For His Meet & Greets, AJ Styles Appearing in Boston

March 23, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
ROH FInal Battle 2017 - Cody Rhodes

– Cody replied to a fan on Twitter asking about an appearance at ROH’s Festival of Honor and said fans jumping barriers have caused problems for him. Cody noted that he’s had two people jump barriers in the past month and that his Meet and Greets depend on building security these days:

– AJ Styles is set to appear at World of Wheels in Boston tonight from 6 PM to 8 PM at the Seaport Hotel and World Trade Center. You can find out more here.

article topics :

AJ Styles, Cody, Jeremy Thomas

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading