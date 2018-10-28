Quantcast

 

Various News: Cody Says He’s Not Going Back to WWE, Jeff Jarrett Loses Hair vs. Hair Match

October 28, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Cody reportedly said during a show on Chris Jericho’s Rock N’ Wrestling Rager Cruise that he isn’t heading back to WWE. Wrestling Inc reports that Cody told the crowd after his match with Delirious on the cruise that he had no intention of returning, and will be doing everything he can to make All In 2 a reality.

It was noted that Cody thought there wouldn’t be internet on the cruise and Brandi Rhodes was “pleading with him to not say that out loud.” He also said that while he knew fans wanted him to be a surprise entrant at the Royal Rumble, that won’t be happening.

– Jeff Jarrett lose a hair vs. hair match at AAA Heroes Inmortales on Sunday night. Jarrett lost the match to Dr. Wagner Jr. and, as you can see below, was shaved bald as a result:

