Various News: Cody Says WWE Has A Hold On The Staples Center, Last Time A Non-WWE Show Happened At Madison Square Garden, Wrestlers Comment On G1 Supercard

– As we previously reported, Ring of Honor and New Japan Pro Wrestling called G1 Supercard at Madison Square Garden on April 6, 2019. On the same night, WWE will present NXT Takeover: Brooklyn six miles away at the Barclays Center. ROH was trying to hold an event at the arena and was temporarily blocked by WWE, and will now become the first promotion in decades to hold an event at the arena. During the press conference for the event, Cody revealed that the Garden isn’t the only arena that’s WWE-exclusive.

He said: “I found out the hard way that Staples Center is locked down to WWE.”

– According to Wrestling Inc, the last time a non-WWE wrestling event ran at the Garden was NWA Capitol Wrestling Corporation, but that was owned by Vince McMahon Sr. (and Joseph “Toots” Mondt) and eventually became the WWWF in 1963. Before that, Mondt ran Manhattan Wrestling Enterprises in 1957. WCW held an event at the Paramount Theater (now the Hulu Theater) in 1996, a 5,000 seat venue underneath the Garden, but not the arena itself.

– Meanwhile, several wrestlers commented on the huge event on Twitter.

