Various News: Cody Wants to Bring Sick Fan to All In, Bully Ray Remembers Putting Dixie Carter Through a Table

August 7, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Cody ROH TV

– Cody posted to Twitter in response to a sick fan offering to bring him to All In. You can see his post below, in which he responds to the fan who said he wanted to go but is suffering from cancer:

– Bully Ray posted to Twitter in reply to a post remembering today as the fourth anniversary of his powerbombing Dixie Carter through a table:

