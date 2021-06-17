wrestling / News

Various News: Cold Open For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling, Jaxson Ryker Wants The WWE US Title, Chyna Documentary Debuts Tonight

June 17, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Impact Wrestling - Satoshi Kojima vs. Rhino

Impact Wrestling has released the cold open for tonight’s episode on AXS TV, which will begin the build to Slammiversary and feature fallout from Against All Odds. The lineup includes:

* Madman Fulton (w/ Ace Austin) vs. Josh Alexander
* Satoshi Kojima vs. Rhino (if Kojima wins, he and Eddie Edwards get a tag title match)
* TJP (w/ Fallah Bahh) vs. Black Taurus (w/ Crazzy Steve)
* Tenille Dashwood (w/ Kaleb) vs. Rachael Ellering
* Maclin debuts
* The future of Sami Callihan and the Slammiversary main event
* Before the Impact: Shawn Daivari vs. Jake Something

– In a post on Twitter, Jaxson Ryker let the world know he wants to be the WWE United States Champion. The belt is currently being held by Sheamus.

– The documentary VICE VERSA: Chyna will air tonight on Vice TV at 9 PM ET.

