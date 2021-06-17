wrestling / News
Various News: Cold Open For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling, Jaxson Ryker Wants The WWE US Title, Chyna Documentary Debuts Tonight
– Impact Wrestling has released the cold open for tonight’s episode on AXS TV, which will begin the build to Slammiversary and feature fallout from Against All Odds. The lineup includes:
* Madman Fulton (w/ Ace Austin) vs. Josh Alexander
* Satoshi Kojima vs. Rhino (if Kojima wins, he and Eddie Edwards get a tag title match)
* TJP (w/ Fallah Bahh) vs. Black Taurus (w/ Crazzy Steve)
* Tenille Dashwood (w/ Kaleb) vs. Rachael Ellering
* Maclin debuts
* The future of Sami Callihan and the Slammiversary main event
* Before the Impact: Shawn Daivari vs. Jake Something
– In a post on Twitter, Jaxson Ryker let the world know he wants to be the WWE United States Champion. The belt is currently being held by Sheamus.
Us champ sounds good
— Jaxson Ryker (@JaxsonRykerWWE) June 16, 2021
– The documentary VICE VERSA: Chyna will air tonight on Vice TV at 9 PM ET.
More Trending Stories
- Tony Khan On How AEW Will Handle Its Tapings When Touring, Changes to Dark & Elevation
- MJF References Sammy Guevara Getting ‘Canceled’ Over Sasha Banks Comments In Twitter Feud
- Piper Niven Weighs In in Body Shaming After Mia Yim & Others Comment
- Vince McMahon & More Sued For Selling WWE Stock While Not Disclosing Middle East TV Deal Issues