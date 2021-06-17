Various News: Cold Open For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling, Jaxson Ryker Wants The WWE US Title, Chyna Documentary Debuts Tonight

– Impact Wrestling has released the cold open for tonight’s episode on AXS TV, which will begin the build to Slammiversary and feature fallout from Against All Odds. The lineup includes:

* Madman Fulton (w/ Ace Austin) vs. Josh Alexander

* Satoshi Kojima vs. Rhino (if Kojima wins, he and Eddie Edwards get a tag title match)

* TJP (w/ Fallah Bahh) vs. Black Taurus (w/ Crazzy Steve)

* Tenille Dashwood (w/ Kaleb) vs. Rachael Ellering

* Maclin debuts

* The future of Sami Callihan and the Slammiversary main event

* Before the Impact: Shawn Daivari vs. Jake Something

– In a post on Twitter, Jaxson Ryker let the world know he wants to be the WWE United States Champion. The belt is currently being held by Sheamus.

Us champ sounds good — Jaxson Ryker (@JaxsonRykerWWE) June 16, 2021

– The documentary VICE VERSA: Chyna will air tonight on Vice TV at 9 PM ET.