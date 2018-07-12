wrestling / News
Various News: Cold Open For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling, Rare WWE Performance Center Photos, Velveteen Dream Hypes NXT Weekend Events
– Here is the cold open for tonight’s Impact Wrestling. Make sure to join 411 tonight at 8PM ET for our live coverage of the show…
– WWE tweeted the following gallery of Superstars who’ve passed through the WWE Performance Center…
Rare photos of #RAW and #SDLive Superstars who have passed through the @WWEPerformCtr! https://t.co/9hYOTNms4z
— Performance Center (@WWEPerformCtr) July 12, 2018
– Here is Velveteen Dream hyping the weekend NXT live events…
Prepare for The #VelveteenDreamExperience when @VelveteenWWE heads to #NXTTampa TOMORROW and #NXTCrystalRiver on SATURDAY! Tickets available at https://t.co/YRoxXRhxbY. pic.twitter.com/2tq9D6K7x2
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) July 12, 2018