Various News: Colt Cabana Bringing Back Podcast, New OVW Episode Tonight, RevPro Announces Card For Epic Encounters 2

Starting Sept 15th, Six brand new episodes of the Art of Wrestling, sit down, in person, long form talks will be coming out every other week, until November. Preview at the end of the announcment. Thanks to our sponsors: BlueChew.com (code: COLT) Eatright.life (code: COLT) COLTMERCH.com (code: COLT free lapel pin).

– There will be a new episode of OVW tonight at 6 PM on the Eleven Sports Network.

– RevPro has revealed the card for their upcoming Epic Encounters 2 event.

* Mark Haskins vs. JJ Gale

* Kenneth Halfpenny vs. Brendan White

* Joel Redman vs. Dan Moloney

* Callum Newman vs. Will Ospreay

* Jamie Hayter & Bea Priestley vs. Aleah James & Gisele Shaw

* Undisputed British Cruiserweight & Speed King Championship Unification Match: Michael Oku (British Cruiserweight Champion) vs. RKJ (Speed King Champion)