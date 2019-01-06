wrestling / News
Various News: Colt Cabana Facing David Arquette Tonight, Full Royal Rumble 2018 Triple Threat Match
– Colt Cabana is set to face David Arquette tonight in a match for First Wrestling. Cabana took to Twitter to promote the match earlier today:
– WWE shared the following full match from the 2018 Royal Rumble pitting Braun Strowman, Kane and Brock Lesnar against each other for Lesnar’s WWE Universal Championship: