Various News: Contest For Tickets to AEW on TNT Debut, Video of Triple H’s First WWE Title Win

August 28, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW on TNT First Show Capital One Arena

– TNT is giving fans a chance to win tickets to the AEW on TNT debut. The cabler posted the following to Twitter regading the contest, in which the grand prize winner will get a trip to Washington D.C. for two, a hotel room, prime tickets to the 1st LIVE broadcast of All Elite Wrestling on TNT and a $500 gift card:

– WWE shared the following video of Triple H’s first WWE Championship victory on the August 23rd, 1999 episode of Raw:

