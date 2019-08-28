Various News: Contest For Tickets to AEW on TNT Debut, Video of Triple H’s First WWE Title Win

– TNT is giving fans a chance to win tickets to the AEW on TNT debut. The cabler posted the following to Twitter regading the contest, in which the grand prize winner will get a trip to Washington D.C. for two, a hotel room, prime tickets to the 1st LIVE broadcast of All Elite Wrestling on TNT and a $500 gift card:

Want to watch AEW on TNT LIVE? Grand prize incl. airfare, hotel, tickets AND $500! — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) August 26, 2019

– WWE shared the following video of Triple H’s first WWE Championship victory on the August 23rd, 1999 episode of Raw: