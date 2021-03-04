Various News: Contract Signing Added To Next Week’s Impact Wrestling, AEW Dynamite Highlights, Note On Latest NJPW Content On Roku Channel

– Impact Wrestling has announced a contract signing for next week’s episode on AXS TV, where the Good Brothers and FinJuice will participate ahead of their Impact tag team title match at Sacrifice on March 13. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Ace Austin vs. Chris Bey

* Rohit Raju and Mahabali Shera vs. James Storm & Chris Sabin

* Sacrifice Contract Signing ft. The Good Brothers and FinJuice

– This week’s addition of NJPW content on the Roku Channel features the following:

The New Beginning in Sapporo : Will Ospreay vs. Zack Sabre Jr., Los Ingobernables de Japon vs. Bullet Club: He may not be IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion anymore, but Will Ospreay can make a splash in the heavyweight division by defeating countryman Zack Sabre Jr. for the British Heavyweight Championship. IWGP Heavyweight Champion Tetsuya Naito leads a Los Ingobernables de Japon team against challenger KENTA and Bullet Club.