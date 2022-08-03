wrestling / News
Various News: Control Center for Tonight’s AEW Dynamite, Highlights From WWE NXT 2.0, New Lio Rush ‘The One’ Video
– AEW has released a Control Center for tonight’s episode of Dynamite. The show will include the following matches and segments:
* Dumpster Match: The Acclaimed vs. The Gunn Club
* Chris Jericho vs. Wheeler Yuta
Chris Jericho’s AEW Interim World Championship shot is on the line.
* ThunderStorm vs. Britt Baker & Jamie Hayter
* Christian Cage vs. Matt Hardy
* Orange Cassidy vs. Jay Lethal
* Powerhouse Hobbs vs. TBD
* The Undisputed Elite returns
* We hear from Jon Moxley
– WWE has posted the following highlights from last night’s episode of NXT 2.0:
– Stonecutter Media has released their ‘Lio Rush – The One’ PPV online.